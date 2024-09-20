Demi Lovato doesn't want getting married to feel like "work".

Demi Lovato started planning the wedding weeks after Jordan Lutes propsed

The 32-year-old pop star - who uses they/them pronouns - is planning to marry fiancé Jordan Lutes next year and the singer has revealed the wedding planning got underway just weeks after the proposal in December in order to minimise the stress of the big day.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Demi explained: "We have been planning the wedding for quite some time now. We got engaged in December and met with a wedding planner, like, a month later ... [I] wanted to be ahead of it".

When asked if they would be performing at the wedding, Demi replied: "I am not" before adding that they want the big day to be as stress-free as possible.

Demi added: "I want this to feel not anything like work".

The singer previously told PEOPLE they are "very excited" about the wedding and has been using online moodboard Pinterest "for all of it" when it comes to planning because she thinks the platform is "great".

They said: "I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it ... I've been thinking about it [wedding dresses] and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things."

It comes after Demi opened up about the couple's future plans in an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, saying: "I live and breathe for our connection.

"Everything I do, I wish was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

Speaking about having children, the singer added: "I’m not ready to give up my alone time with [Jordan]."

However, Demi already has rules in mind for when the couple do eventually become parents, explaining: "I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born. I want them to have that anonymity.

"I share a lot with the world and I just want some things to be mine. Yeah, I’ve given a lot."