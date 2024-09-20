Demi Moore doesn't like to give out unsolicited parenting advice.

Demi Moore says it's important to give her daughter the space to parent in her own way

The 'Ghost' actress, 61 - who has daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69 - believes it's important for her daughter to be given the space to parent in her own way and she will only offer her help if she's asked.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said of her eldest daughter Rumer and her 17-month-old daughter Louetta: "You know what I have learned? Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general.

“First of all, she is a wonderful mother, and I am so proud of her.

"She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

She continued: "As a parent, you have to give your children, I think, the dignity of their own process.

“Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong.

"Recognising that we are just the managers, we don't own. We just need to step back... for me I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are."

Demi previously admitted she is enjoying all the "clichés" of being a grandma.

The Hollywood star became a grandmother for the first time when Rumer gave birth to Louetta Isley - whose father is Derek Richard Thomas - in April 2023 and loves having "fun" with the little one.

She told E! News: "She's just a pure joy. It really is all the cliché. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Towards the end of last year, 'House Bunny' star Rumer admitted that motherhood had "exceeded" all her expectations.

She told People: "Honestly, being a mom is an experience I've dreamed about my whole life. And what's been incredible to experience is that Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had. Children are wonderful and these magical, little beings and truly getting to witness and be around them as they discover the world, it's incredible."

She also revealed that the little one's name is a tribute to her 'Die Hard' star dad Bruce - who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia - because she was named after his favourite singers.

Speaking during an Instagram Q+A, she said: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl, we came up with Louetta.

“We wanted to give her options and me and my dad’s favourite singers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers.”