Demi Moore celebrated her first-ever Oscar nomination with a video call to actress Gwyneth Paltrow

The 62-year-old actress received a Best Actress in a Leading Role nod for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in movie 'The Substance' on Thursday (23.01.25), and she will go up against Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón, Anora's Mikey Madison, and 'I’m Still Here' actress Fernanda Torres for the prize.

Following her Academy Awards nomination, Demi looked delighted during a video call with pals Gwyneth, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, and actress and producer Sara Foster, who screenshotted the call and shared a picture on her Instagram account.

Sara - the daughter of record producer and film composer David Foster - wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen... oscar nominated actress... @demimoore (sic)"

In the screenshot, Gwyneth is opened-mouthed with delight at Demi's Academy Awards recognition.

What's more, Demi shared a clip of producer Heather Parry embracing the star to congratulate her on the Oscars nod.

Heather also wrote on her Instagram Stories: "So happy for my incredible friend @demimoore on her well deserved Oscar nomination.

"I'm not the best morning person, but this was worth the early alarm!"

Demi's manager Jason Weinberg wrote on his Instagram Story: "We couldn't be prouder @demimoore

"Congratulations on your Oscars Nomination (sic)"

Demi plays washed-up fitness guru Elisabeth Sparkle in the satirical body horror film.

Elisabeth takes a mystery black market drug to create a younger, sexier version of herself called Sue, who is played by Margaret Qualley.

Earlier this month, Demi won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in 'The Substance'.

Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on 2 March.