Demi Moore believes she helped to change the landscape for actresses in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old star has suggested that she deserves more credit for making movies such as 'G.I. Jane' and 'Striptease'.

Demi told Variety: "If I really look at 'G.I. Jane', there was a faction of people out to shut that movie down before it even opened.

"I did 'Striptease' and 'G.I. Jane' back to back. If anything in this industry has ever been stacked against me, it was having those two films come out at the same time and becoming the highest-paid actress on top of that."

Demi believes that her movies and her success triggered a change in the movie business.

She said: "That moment was so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women. But because I was portraying a stripper, I betrayed women. And because I played a soldier, I betrayed men."

Demi made herself one of the world's most bankable actresses in 1990, when she starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg and the late Patrick Swayze in 'Ghost'.

And now, Demi has suggested that she's open-minded about a possible remake of the film starring Channing Tatum.

Asked about the possibility of a remake, Demi said: "There are some films better left alone, but it depends on what the take is.

"The success of ‘Ghost’ is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi, who anchored the comedy in a magical way. Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze.

"Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented - who knows what he would bring to it if it happened."

Read the full story via https://variety.com/2024/film/features/demi-moore-the-substance-ghost-remake-body-positivity-1236125626/