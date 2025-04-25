Demi Moore is happy to embrace her grey hairs.

Demi Moore will embrace her grey hairs

The 62-year-old actress believes that she could have a really "striking" look if she decides to embrace her grey hairs.

Demi told People: "I look at women who have that incredible grey, especially long, and I think it's striking.

"I would definitely do it. I just don't have enough to make it interesting. Mine's like a smattering that makes my hair look murky. I didn't really start colouring my hair until I was, like, 55."

Demi actually dyed her hair blonde to star in 'The Butcher's Wife', the 1991 rom-com that also starred Jeff Daniels.

The Hollywood actress actually enjoyed going blonde for the role, but she admitted that damaged her hair.

She said: "It was a very fun time to have blonde hair.

"I think on that path of trying to figure out who you are, what works, what doesn't work, it's this great time of experimenting and discovery. What I did realise very quickly is that dyeing your own hair blond trashes it. That's what I found it. But it was fun while I had it."

Demi famously had a buzz cut to portray Lieutenant Jordan O'Neill in 'G.I. Jane', the 1997 action movie. But the actress is unlikely to shave her hair off again.

She reflected: "I feel fairly connected to my hair in a different kind of way. There's energy in hair, you know? But I never like to say never."

Meanwhile, Demi previously claimed that she's helped to change the landscape for actresses in Hollywood.

The movie star suggested that she deserves more credit for making movies such as 'G.I. Jane' and 'Striptease'.

Demi told Variety: "If I really look at 'G.I. Jane', there was a faction of people out to shut that movie down before it even opened.

"I did 'Striptease' and 'G.I. Jane' back to back. If anything in this industry has ever been stacked against me, it was having those two films come out at the same time and becoming the highest-paid actress on top of that."

Demi believes that her movies and her success triggered a change in the film business.

She said: "That moment was so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women. But because I was portraying a stripper, I betrayed women. And because I played a soldier, I betrayed men."