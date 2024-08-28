Demi Moore felt like she "didn't belong" in Hollywood any more after she turned 40.

The 61-year-old actress took time out from the movie business in the late 1990s to focus on raising her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis and she has revealed she felt out of place when she returned to the industry - especially when her appearance in a bikini in her 2003 comeback film 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' sparked a huge "conversation".

In a conversation with Michelle Yeoh for Interview magazine, Demi explained: "I had done 'Charlie’s Angels', and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked.

"And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me. I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother ... Where do I fit in? It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat."

Yeoh, 62, responded saying: "Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore.

"It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.

"It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it."

Demi went on to add: "No. And I don’t know if I’ve ever done that when I’ve come up against something that I don’t understand exists as a limitation ...

"We don’t have to fight against that, we just have to believe that something else is possible."