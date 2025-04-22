Demi Moore has been crowned Most Beautiful by People magazine.

Demi Moore has been named People's Most Beautiful

The 'Substance' actress has taken the publication's annual accolade, and in her accompanying video she's explained she has a "greater appreciation" for her body now and no longer defines herself by her appearance.

She said: “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now.

"It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am...

In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are."

The 62-year-old star - who has three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis - admitted she used to "torture" herself in her attempts to look as good as possible but these days, she is more gentle with herself and listens to her body, rather than "punish" herself.

Asked how her self-care routines have evolved, she said: "I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles.

"All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like.

"I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself.

"Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear.

"When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship."

Demi insisted she isn't "perfect" but she tries to adopt as many good habits as possible.

She said: "I really like anchoring with a short meditation, journaling. And overall I like really nutrient-dense food. I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs.

"But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out.

"And I’ve come to realise how important sleep is.

"I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One."