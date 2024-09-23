Demi Moore put "so much pressure" on herself to lose her baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Scout.

Demi Moore has opened up about the pressure she put on herself after becoming a mum

The 61-year-old actress has revealed she would cycle 60 miles a day while filming her movie 'Indecent Proposal' which was being made just months after she welcomed her second daughter with then-husband Bruce Willis in 1991 - and Demi admits she pushed herself way too hard in a bid to slim down.

In an interview with 'CBS Sunday Morning', Demi explained: "I was feeding her [Scout] through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer … biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again,.

"I think [Scout] was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting ... I put so much pressure on myself ... I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that ...

"Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s so crazy, so ridiculous."

Demi - who is mum to Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce - went on to admit losing her baby weight didn't actually "matter that much" really but at the time it was massively important to her.

She explained: "Yeah. But you look back and you kinda go, 'Did it really matter that much?' Probably not! But at the time, I made it mean everything."

When asked what she thinks when she looks in the mirror now, Demi admitted she has good and bad days. She said: "It fluctuates. Some days I look and I'm like, Wow. That's pretty good.

"And some days, I catch myself dissecting, hyper-focusing on, you know, things that I don't like. The difference is, now I can catch myself. I can go, Yeah, I don't like that loose skin. But, you know, it is what it is. So, I'm gonna make the best of what is, as opposed to chasing what isn't."