Demi Moore shared a heartfelt tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis on his 70th birthday.

Demi Moore shared photos to mark Bruce Willis' birthday (c) Instagram

The 'Die Hard' actor - who was previously diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative disease, which causes behavioural changes and communication difficulties - celebrated the milestone age on Wednesday (19.03.25), and his former spouse marked the occasion with a series of photos of Bruce, their daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and 31-year-old Tallulah, and their eldest child's little girl Louetta, 23 months.

Demi - who divorced Bruce in 2000 after 13 years of marriage - captioned her Instagram post: “Happy birthday, BW! We love you [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 'Pulp Fiction' star's wife Emma Heming Willis - with whom he has daughters Mabel, 12, and 10-year-old Evelyn - urged the actor's fans to wish him a happy birthday.

She wrote on her own account: "It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you."

Rumer hailed her dad "the king" in her birthday tribute.

She wrote alongside a funny video of her parents dancing: "To the King…I love you Daddio

"Happy 70th Birthday papa (sic)"

And Tallulah celebrate her father as her "favourite friend".

She wrote on her Instagram account: "happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis [fish emojis] (sic)"

And she wrote on a second post: "Happy 70th to my favorite guy. I love my family [balloon emojis] (sic)"

While Scout was delighted to celebrate the impact her dad has had on her life, she also admitted it was an emotional day.

She wrote in a post early in the day: "Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. [goat emoji] Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.(sic)"

Later, she added an emotional post about the grief she's feeling amid the '12 Monkeys' actor's health battles.

She wrote: "I cried a lot this morning, because I’m a baddie and grief is non linear and I am so full of love. Grief it’s the price I pay to get to feel this depth of love and I would never give my grief away.

"I’m in Nashville making a record right now and Im just so deeply aware that the music i make is a direct result of the musical education my dad made sure I got, Because it was his absolute joy to share what he loved with me.

"Every time I smirk and audaciously ask for more and every time I feel so f****** insatiable that I want to devour the entire world because I am so GODDAMN in love with life, I am my father’s child. I’m so full of feeling today and just extending this massive Love to anyone feeling deeply today."

