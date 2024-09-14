Demi Moore "treasures" the time she spends with Bruce Wilis following his FTD diagnosis.

Demi Moore tries to visit her ex-husband Bruce Willis whenever she is in LA

The 61-year-old actress was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Bruce - with whom she has Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 - and following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) just over two years ago has revealed that advice she gives to her children when it comes to communicating with their father.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she explained: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."

Tallulah recently revealed that she and her family have found it "really special" to use their public platforms to "spread awareness" of the degenerative condition.

She said: "What's going on with my dad is that he has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that is very rare.

"I think [being open] is twofold. On one hand, it's who we are as a family but also it's really important to spread awareness about FTD because we had no idea. And to advance and use, again, it's like the bigger version of what I'm trying to do.

"If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually to help other people, to turn it around, to make something really beautiful out of it, then that's really special for us."

"Part of what's been really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad's stuff, his world and his little trinkets."

In 2022, Bruce's family - including 'Pulp Fiction' star's current wife Emma Heming and their kids Mabel, 12, and nine-year-old Evelyn - announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with speech and language disorder aphasia, with his dementia diagnosis then confirmed the following year.