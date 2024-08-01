Demi Moore wants to remove the stigma around farting.

Demi Moore wants to remove the stigma around farting

The 61-year-old actress - who has Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 with ex-husband Bruce Willis - has teamed up with antacids company Wonderbelly to promote their new picture book 'An Adult's Guide To Farts' and is hoping to help others feel less "embarrassed" about their flatulence.

She told People: "Digestive health is an important yet often taboo topic. As babies, we're celebrated for bodily functions like pooping and farting, but as adults, we often hide these normal processes. Conversations I had with Lucas, a founder of Wonderbelly, inspired the 'An Adult’s Guide to Farts' book, highlighting that accepting these functions is better for our physical well-being.

"While the book is funny and light-hearted, it has a message about self-acceptance. a read about farts that aims to make readers smile, feel more informed and be less embarrassed about their bodies."

On Thursday (01.08.24), the 'Ghost' star posted a video of herself reading from the book onto Instagram where she asks "What’s the big stink about?" urged her followers to remember that there is "no shame" in passing wind as she reminded them that "we all do it."

Wonderbelly founder Noah Kraft said: "It's still the same brands that were around for generations and nobody's been challenging these companies to meet the values of a younger generation that is experiencing these issues.

"This book for us is a way to further a mission that we have of de-stigmatization and helping people get closer to accepting normal bodily functions.

"We have this big mission around de-stigmatizing issues like eating disorders all the way to farting. There are things that we should be a little bit more comfortable talking about."