Demi Moore's parents used to let her drive when she was just 13 years old.

The 61-year-old actress hit out at the "lunacy" of her mom and dad for giving her the freedom to get out on the roads without a license - and in return had her promise to lie to cops and say she had stolen their car if she ever got caught.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "Driving on the freeway, I mean, my parents would say, 'Okay, here's the deal. You can take the car. If you get stopped, you just have to say you took the car without permission.' And they kind of saw that is a win-win for everybody, but that is lunacy."

Demi shared the anecdote as she and the host bonded over the ways they "were both more the parent to our parents."

The 'Ghost' actress - who has daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce Willis - recently admitted she doesn't volunteer advice to her eldest child, who is mom to 17-month-old Louetta.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said of Rumer: "You know what I have learned? Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general.

“First of all, she is a wonderful mother, and I am so proud of her.

"She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

Demi insisted that even if her views are right, it doesn't mean her daughter is "wrong" with the decisions she makes.

She continued: "As a parent, you have to give your children, I think, the dignity of their own process.

“Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong.

"Recognising that we are just the managers, we don't own. We just need to step back... for me I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are."