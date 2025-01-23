Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter has been "saved" from rock bottom by Jesus.

Lola Sheen has been baptised (c) Instagram

Lola Sheen, 19, revealed she recently got baptised after going through a tough time with her mental health but unexpectedly finding solace and peace through Christian faith.

Sharing photos and video footage from her baptism, the teenager wrote on Instagram: "When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day.

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus.

"I can’t really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun.

"I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness.

"Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense. I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried. Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living.(sic)"

Lola explained she opted to get baptised because she only "made it through" the last year because of her faith.

She added: "I chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because I made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus, and I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior. I am forever saved by His grace, through Faith.

"I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me.(sic)"

Lola now appears to be launching a podcast about “walking with Jesus and walking through life.”

Her Instagram biography states she was "saved by His grace" and includes a link to her new YouTube channel, 'Heavenly Bonded'.

A description on the page, which currently has no content, stated: "A faith based podcast about walking with Jesus and walking through life. Thank you for being here. I have been wanting to share how God has transformed my life for so long, and I’m so happy I’m finally doing so. I can’t wait to see how Jesus uses this podcast, and I couldn’t be more excited. I love you and God loves you more. Enjoy xo (sic)"

Lola's path is very different to that of her older sister, 20-year-old Sami Sheen, who has made a name for herself as an OnlyFans model in recent years.