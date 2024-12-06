Denise Richards refuses to "feel guilty" about spending alone time with her husband.

The 53-year-old actress has daughters Sami, 20, as well as 19-year-old Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen but has been married to Aaron Phypers, 52, since 2018 and always advises other couples who have children to make time for themselves.

She told UsWeekly: "I love being married. I love my husband. I know not everyone does. I don’t understand them. But we like each other, and love being with each other. I say this to other couples with children, I always say you have to have time for yourself. Don’t feel guilty."

The 'Wild Things' star also noted that the marriage is simply the tip of the iceberg within a family unit and noted that must "stay strong" in order for everything else to work.

She said: "If this ain’t working, it starts at the top and s*** rolls down. If [your marriage] stays strong, your family is intact. Have a staycation with your husband or wife. Just keep your connection."

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star will be returning to reality television next year with 'Denise Richards and the Wild Things' on E! and is slightly trepidatious about the whole thing because her day-to-day life with her family will be playing out right in front of the cameras.

She said: "[Aaron] will be in the show more. He likes it too. We’re finishing up everything I’m excited, but I’m also like, ‘Oh my gosh, everyone’s gonna see my family.'

"I wanted to make sure that that was something that [my daughters] wanted to do, because they didn’t have to be part of it. It was a process, but they were onboard."