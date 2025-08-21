Denise Richards has asked a court to order Aaron Phypers and his family out of their marital home.

Denise Richards wants Aaron Phypers out of their house

The Wild Things actress' estranged husband has been living in the Calabasas house with her parents and brother but she has made a request that they vacate the abode so she can retrieve her pets and belongings without breaching the temporary restraining order which they currently have in place.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Denise claimed that while both she and Aaron, 54, are named on the lease, she moved out two years ago under the guise his relatives would only be staying there temporarily.

The 54-year-old star went on to claim she told Aaron he would be solely responsible for the rent in January when they were still in the house and she was told "several times" they would be leaving.

And according to the filing, the landlord told the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star he had tried to contact Aaron several times about unpaid rent but hadn't been able to reach him, resulting in an eviction order being issues.

She wrote: “I left many of my personal items and my late mother's items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [property].

“If I am not able to [retrieve] my dogs and belongings, I believe my dogs will be harmed and my property destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.”

Denise alleged Aaron and his family "have severely damaged" the property, leaving it "in a state of disarray", with images included as evidence depicting patches of removed flooring, several boxes and other items scattered through the rooms.

She wrote: “I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years."

Earlier this month, police were called to the property when Denise showed up to retrieve her pet dogs after one was allegedly put down "without her knowledge and permission".

Aaron later disputed her version of events and insisted Denise hadn't "interacted with the animals in two years".

But in her filing, the World is Not Enough actress insisted she had only temporarily left her pets there in May while she underwent surgery.

She wrote: “While I was attempting to leave the [property], Aaron's brother blocked me from leaving and placed blocks under the tire[s] of my vehicle so that I could not move my car.

“Aaron's mother let me in the house and then Aaron's parents interfered with me trying to leave the [property]. Aaron's mother called Aaron and told him to come back to the [property] while I was there, which would have been a violation of the TRO.”

She insisted she had multiple attempts to resolve the matter but now "will have no way of retrieving my dogs and belongings in a safe manner that ensures Aaron and his family do not come near me or harm me” without a court order.

She pledged there would be “no recording or listening devices in or around” the property when she is there.

Aaron and Denise were married for six years before he filed for divorce on July 7.

She later accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order on July 16, though he has denied her claims.

He previously said: "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise - or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."