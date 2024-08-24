Dennis Quaid fears a sequel to ‘The Parent Trap’ will never happen after the tragic death of his co-star in the much-loved film.

The actor, 70, featured in the 1998 remake of the movie alongside Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 at 45 from blunt-force trauma during a skiing accident.

Dennis told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming film ‘Reagan in Los Angeles’ when asked if there could be a follow-up to the comedy: “That would be fantastic – but Natasha. How do we do it without Natasha?”

The actor added the actress’ death still “still breaks my heart”.

He and the star played parents to Lindsay Lohan’s characters Hallie and Annie Parker in the movie.

Dennis also mentioned how Lindsay, now 38, had developed over the years – saying she was “fantastic” and paying tribute to her for growing into a “beautiful person”.

He also admitted that despite Natasha’s passing, “you never know” if a ‘Parent Trap’ sequel could be a possibility.

But he said he believes the 1998 remake of the classic 1961 original had a huge legacy to follow, adding: “‘The Parent Trap’ was like, a whole new career for me. It’s so in my heart. It’s such a beautiful movie.

“And I think people will be watching that 100 years from now, I really do.”