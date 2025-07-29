Dennis Quaid has gushed that "every day is paradise" with his wife Laura Savoie.

The 71-year-old actor tied the knot with his other half, who is 39 years his junior, in 2020, after networking at a business event the year prior.

The Parent Trap star - whose spouse is the founding partner of his production firm, Bonniedale - has been married three times before but insists he's never felt closer to anyone like he does his fourth wife.

He told Fox News Digital: "Every day is paradise with her. It really is.

"It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody. Every day is paradise.

"What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers."

Dennis - who has twins Zoe and Thomas, 17, with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington as well as Jack, 33, with fellow Hollywood star Meg Ryan - previously insisted he isn't bothered about the age gap between himself and 27-year-old Laura.

He told The Guardian: "I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy."

Dennis was married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, actress Meg from 1991 to 2001, and Kimberly from 2004 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Dennis previously insisted he doesn't get "emotionally worked up" about things these days because he has been through it all before and has found that life gets "easier" with age.

He told Us Weekly about reaching 70 in 2024: "Life really gets easier as you get by. You enjoy it more because you’ve been through things before and so you don’t get so emotionally worked up about it and you could say, ‘Well, this is coming and it’s going to pass.’ Then the good times are just great. I really appreciate every day. I’ve never been happier to tell you the truth."