Denzel and Paulette Washington have 'no secret' to the success of their marriage

The 69-year-old actor tied the knot with Pauletta, 73, in 1983 and just weeks after their celebration, his wife has noted that even though it takes "work", it is really only their "love" for one another that has kept them going.

She told People: "There is no secret. We work at it. It's work. It's not that you sit there and you go like, ‘Oh, you know...’ There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his.

"But it's the basic love that we have for each other."

The couple has John , 40, Katia, 37, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 33 together and 'The Equalizer' star Denzel previously explained that his wife his "biggest achievement" in life.

Asked ahead of the event, which took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, what he considered his biggest lifetime achievement, he turned to his wife and smiled as she said: "His four children".

He replied: "[Actually] I was pointing to her. That's my biggest lifetime achievement."

Despite his decades of success, the 'Fences' star admitted he "never thought" about a career in acting when he was younger until it was suggested when he was at university.

He told Variety: "I kind of backed into it. I never thought about acting, I didn't know anything about it. But I fell in love with it. Ignorance is bliss.

"Someone said, 'Hey, you ever thought about being on stage? You seem like a natural.' That fall, I did a musical. I found out I couldn't sing, but I was off to the races."

He said: "They all got it from their mother’s side. As long as I’ve known her, she’s been a movie buff, she got those kids to watch movies.