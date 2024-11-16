Denzel Washington doesn't watch any of his old films "from start to finish".

Denzel Washington doesn't like watching his own performances

The 69-year-old actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as 'Training Day' and 'Malcolm X' - but Denzel has admitted he doesn't enjoy seeing himself on the big screen.

He told The Times newspaper: "I watch it so I know what I’m talking about. But I haven’t watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even 'Malcolm X'. All you see is what you did wrong. Also why would you do it anyway?"

Denzel starred in 'Malcolm X' in 1992, but he's confessed to making "some real clunkers" in the subsequent years.

He said: "In life, you learn, earn and then you return - as in give back. So if your life is 90 years long, up until 30 you learn and from 30 to 60 you earn.

"So in that era I was earning. With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house … After 'Malcolm X' I made some real clunkers. Look them up - I won’t say their names."

Asked if he's ever made a bad movie, Denzel replied: "They are all in the 1990s. But I was earning. I had responsibilities."

Despite this, the veteran stars believes that his real-life personality shines through in some of his on-screen performances.

He explained: "You bring yourself to the part. And, look, I think I’m a good guy. I try to do the right thing.

"I’m a simple guy and I got a great job and so, maybe, coming into my movies, you go, ‘Denzel? He’s a good guy - we’ve seen him in other things where he has that good in him.’ You bring yourself to your work, no matter what. And I try to help people."