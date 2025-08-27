Denzel Washington doesn't watch movies any more because he is "tired" of them.

Denzel Washington doesn't go to the cinema or watch movies at home

The Oscar-winning actor has admitted his passion for film has faded and no longer watches movies at home or in the cinema even though he's still working in the industry.

During a video interview with GQ, he confessed: "I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies!

"I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies … I’m tired of movies. Yeah."

When asked how many movies he's made during his career, Washington replied: "Too many. I think 50!"

It comes after the Gladiator II star recently admitted he's "not that interested" in winning another Oscar because he already has two at home.

The 70-year-old Hollywood actor has received 10 Academy Award nominations over the years and he's won twice - taking home the Best Supporting Actor prize for 1989 drama Glory and then claiming Best Actor Oscar for 2001's Training Day - but he's not striving to win another.

Speaking on Jake’s Takes, Washington explained: "I don't do it [make movies] for Oscars. I really don't care about that kind of stuff.

"I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I’ve won, shouldn’t have won, didn’t win, should have won. "

Man gives the award, God gives the award. I’m not that interested in Oscars. People say: 'Well, where do you keep it?' I say: 'Next to the other one'."

He went on to add: "I’m not bragging. I’m just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, it ain’t going to do me a bit of good."

Host Jake Hamilton then said: "I don't think God ever asks: 'How many Oscars do you have?' and Denzel replied: "He might go: 'You know, that's why I gave you an extra week'. As long as He says: 'Now, get on up here', I'm alright."

Washington was last nominated for an Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, but he lost out on the Best Actor gong to Will Smith, who won for his tennis drama King Richard.

The movie star previously admitted he felt "bitter" after losing out on two Best Actor Oscars and stopped voting for the Academy Awards while he indulged in a "pity party".