Denzel Washington wishes he'd been more active in his faith when he was younger.

Denzel Washington wishes he'd prayed more

The 70-year-old actor - who was baptised and obtained a minister license last year - has enjoyed a long and successful career and the only advice he has to offer his younger self is to have been more in contact with God.

Asked the advice he'd give a younger Denzel, he told Extra: “Pray more. That's it. Pray more. That's what I would tell that younger Denzel Washington. Pray more. Get on your knees more.”

The Oscar-winning star is currently promoting his new film Highest 2 Lowest - in which he plays a music mogul who is targeted in a ransom plot - and the movie marks his fifth collaboration with Spike Lee, which is always comfortable.

He said: “I don't want to say, ‘Just like old times,’ but you know, you're back in the saddle.

“He leaves me alone. I don't know what he's doing. And he put together a great team of actors… Wendell [Pierce] and Jeffrey and Michael Potts and myself, and then the young buck A$AP [Rocky], and just let it rip.”

Denzel was baptised in a special ceremony at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, in New York City's Harlem neighbourhood just a few days before last Christmas.

According to New York Post column PageSix, Archbishop Christopher Bryant revealed Denzel said: "In one week I turn 70. It took a while but I'm here. If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit."

The actor's wife Pauletta Washington - with whom he has four adult children - also spoke of her pride in her husband's spiritual achievements, saying: "Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it.

"So, I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference."

After the ceremony, Denzel posed for a picture holding his certificate of baptism and his minister licence - which will allow him to be ordained in the future.

The Training Day star previously opened up about his faith in a recent interview with Esquire magazine, admitting he believes it's not "fashionable" to talk about religion in Hollywood.

He said: "When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and saviour. I’m unafraid.

"I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it - you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town.

"I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe."