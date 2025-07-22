Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert expecting first child together

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are expecting their first child together.

The 40-year-old professional dancer and his 30-year-old wife – who tied the knot in Monterey County, California in 2023 – revealed in a joint Instagram video that Hayley is pregnant.

In the video, the pair share a hug before Hayley holds up some sonogram photos for the camera.

They captioned the post: “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small.”

The couple met after she was cast as one of the dancers for his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014.

They started dating the following year and Derek proposed in 2022.

Dancing With The Stars judge Derek previously opened up about his and Hayley’s plans to have kids.

He told E! News: “We definitely want to have a family eventually. We'll see what's in the cards, what's on the horizon. Little dancing children running around.”

He also told Us Weekly: “I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful, so caring, so loving. Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”

The couple previously went through tough times in 2023 when Hayley, suffered a cranial hematoma and Derek has called his wife a “miracle”.

Derek told E! News: “She's a miracle. She really is and I don't say that lightly.”