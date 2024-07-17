Derek Hough's tribute to Richard Simmons

Derek Hough has paid tribute to "wild ball of energy" Richard Simmons.

The fitness guru was found dead in his Los Angeles home over the weekend, just one day after his 76th birthday, and Derek took to Instagram to remember their first meeting in 2007, when Derek, 39, was paired with Jennie Garth on 'Dancing With The Stars'.

He wrote: "In 2007 My very 1st season on @dancingwiththestars I had the pleasure of meeting this wild ball of energy :).

"Mr. Simmons was there to help @jenniegarth with her confidence but ended up boosting mine instead with a song about my ‘perfect’ hair. Rest In Peace."

Richard's death is being investigated by the LA Medical Examiner's Office, but the city's fire department believe it was due to natural causes.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, LAFD Captain Erik Scott said: "On July 13, 2024, at 9:55 AM, the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive.

"Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes.

"As a result, no hospital transport was necessary."

Police have said they do not suspect “foul play”, while the LA Medical Examiner’s Office has stated Simmons' cause of death has been deferred – meaning a probe and additional testing on his body are required, which can take up to three months before a ruling is made on the cause of death.

Richard's publicist, Tom Estey, told PEOPLE magazine: “The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky. He is up above smiling down at all of you.

“There will be no further comment from the family at this time other than to kindly ask the media to respect Richard’s memory and grant us the time to grieve as we so desperately need to do."