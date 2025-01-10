Mel Gibson admitted it is "kind of devastating" to have lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Mel Gibson has lost his home to the wildfires

The 69-year-old actor was away from California when the devastating blazes hit and though it is "emotional" to know all his belongings have been lost, the 'Mad Max' star is doing his best to stay positive.

He told NewsNation's 'Elizabeth Vargas Reports': “Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional.

“You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders.”

Mel was in Austin, Texas, to appear on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' when the fires started and admitted he was "ill at ease" during the podcast recording because he was worried about the home he shares with wife Rosalind Ross and their seven-year-old son Lars.

He said: "I was doing the Rogan podcast… And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there.

"But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore.”

Mel's family had evacuated the property before the fire hit and their pet chickens have also survived, but he has lost "a lot of personal things".

However, the 'Braveheart' star would rather focus on his loved ones being "happy and healthy" than worry about what he has lost.

He said: “I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can’t get back…All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know, you know, just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, you know, pretty cool stuff, you know, but you know that can all be replaced.

“These are only things. And the good, the good news is that, you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really."