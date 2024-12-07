One of Diddy's anonymous accusers has revealed her identity.

Diddy accuser reveals identity

Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers ice hockey player Evander Kane, has used her real name in an amended complaint filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan against Sean 'Diddy' Combs after U.S. District Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke ruled that she had to in order to continue her lawsuit.

She said in a statement to PEOPLE: "I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

In December 2023, she used the pseudonym Jane Doe as she sued Combs, former Bad Boy CEO Harve Pierre and a third unknown associate for alleged sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old.

The amended lawsuit reads: "Ms. Kane has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships. Given the brave women who have come forward against Ms. Combs and Mr. Pierre in recent weeks, Ms. Kane is doing the same."

Diddy denied the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

He told PEOPLE: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."