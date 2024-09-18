Sean 'Diddy' Combs is determined to "establish his innocence".

Sean 'Diddy' Combs intends to clear his name

The 54-year-old rap star pleaded not guilty after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, during a court hearing in New York on Tuesday (17.09.24), and Marc Agnifilo - Combs' lawyer - has now revealed that his client intends to clear his name.

Agnifilo told reporters outside the court in Manhattan: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

Combs is "not afraid of the charges" he's currently facing, according to his lawyer.

Agnifilo said: "He's been looking forward to this day, and he's been looking forward to clearing his name."

Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky has confirmed that Combs will stay in detention until his sex trafficking trial begins - but Agnifilo intends to fight the decision.

He told reporters: "Tomorrow we fight again. And we'll fight every day, until we don't have to fight anymore."

Meanwhile, an indictment recently outlined the charges levelled against the music mogul.

The indictment reads: "For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a ‘Puff Daddy,’ a/k/a ‘P Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘PD,’ a/k/a ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct (sic)"

Meanwhile, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, also alleged that the rapper maintained control over his victims by "giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance".