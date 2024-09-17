Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy was recently arrested in New York

The 54-year-old rap star was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, New York, on Monday (16.09.24) , and he's now due to appear in court later today, after being accused of abusing numerous women for more than a decade.

Combs - who is one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop music - is facing accusations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment reads: "For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a ‘Puff Daddy,’ a/k/a ‘P Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘PD,’ a/k/a ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct (sic)"

According to the indictment, Combs' alleged crimes "relied on employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice (sic)"

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, said during a press conference that Combs maintained control over his alleged victims by "giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance".

He later added: "The indictment alleges that the victims did not believe they could refuse Combs without risking their security or facing more abuse."

In March, investigators raided Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles. It's since been confirmed that the investigators seized drugs and guns, as well as more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

The investigation was launched after the singer Cassie - Comb's ex-girlfriend - reached a settlement with the rapper, whom she previously accused him of sexual abuse.