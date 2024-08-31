One of the doctors charged in relation to Matthew Perry's death has accepted a plea deal.

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry case accepts plea deal

Mark Chavez is set to plead guilty to one drug charge after he was charged with conspiring to distribute ketamine and Judge Jean Rosenblut agreed to allow the plea deal to go forward.

He also allowed the doctor to remain free on a $50,000 unsecured bond with conditions, including handing in his passport.

Chavez's attorney Matthew Binninger told reporters outside the court: "He is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He is doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he's incredibly remorseful.

"He’s doing everything in his power to cooperate and help with this situation. [Perry was] "universally beloved, and it’s a shame what happened."

According to ABC News, Binninger said Chavez agreed to a plea deal because federal investigators "did an excellent job in their investigation".

Although Chavez pleaded not guilty during his most recent court appearance, he will later plead guilty during a change of plea hearing after accepting the deal.

NBC News reports that Binninger said: "My client wants to do the right thing. He'll be cooperating going forward."

Matthew - who shot to fame playing Chandler Bing on NBC sitcom ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004 - died on 28 October, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of anaesthetic ketamine after receiving three injections of the drug.

US Attorney Martin Estrada previously said two doctors charged in connection to the actor’s death “cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his well-being”.

He added: “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials.”