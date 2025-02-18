Doechii has likened making music to “working a muscle” at the gym.

Doechii tries to make a song a day

The 26-year-old star has admitted that her creative spark comes and goes – but Doechii is determined to continually make new music.

Speaking on Radio 1's 'New Music Show’, Doechii shared: “Some days you have days where you hit the gym and you're sore and then you have those days where you're really on fire.

"That's what art is and that's what pushing the pin is for me.”

Doechii – who rose to prominence with ‘Yucky Blucky Fruitcake’, her 2021 hit - is determined to create “a song a day” – and she doesn’t particularly care whether it’s good or not.

She explained: “It doesn't need to be a good song, it just needs to be a song. And eventually, things will come out and I can make a project out of that."

Despite her recent successes, Doechii has benefited from a trial and error approach.

Doechii also admitted that her self-confidence has increased over time.

She said: "You try things little by little, and then eventually those risks get bigger and bigger and bigger. And you trust yourself, you build a confidence and that's kind of how you establish who you are."

Meanwhile, Doechii previously admitted that she actually prefers performing to working in a studio.

The award-winning star told Paper magazine: "I really enjoy performing a lot. It's my favourite part. It's why I do it. My least favourite part is actually being in the studio. I don't like being in the studio.

"I like writing by myself, and then I love to perform, and I do all of this for the moment that I'm on stage. It means a lot to me."