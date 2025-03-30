Doechii has had such a "transformative" year since finding fame.

Doechii has had such a 'transformative' year since finding fame

The 26-year-old singer accepted the outstanding music artist award at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards and reflected afterwards that "all of [her] dreams" have come true over the course of the last 12 months, which has seen her release the smash hit track 'Anxiety'.

She told People: "It's been transformative for me. Truly. All of my dreams have become a reality, and I feel like I am literally walking in a dream.

"Because I feel like I'm amongst my family, I feel like I'm in my element, I'm with my community, and I just feel proud to be here because I know I'm safe.

"[Five years ago] I would say keep going, star. You're doing good. Keep going."

In her acceptance speech of the GLAAD Awards, the singer noted that she "strongly believes" in the mantra of the organisation, and insisted she was "disgusted" at how some people in certain minorities seem to be treated nowadays.

She said: "I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD and [to be] joining prior honorees such as Reneé [Rapp], Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe.

"This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness and empowerment and those are the same things I strongly believe in and advocate for and that continue to propel me forward, especially now that hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened, and I am disgusted. Disgusted.

"It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone ever block your dreams. Like ever.

"So I just want to encourage you guys to stay connected with one another. Stay passionate. Stay focused. Keep your chin up. Be kind and be fab."