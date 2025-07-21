Dog the Bounty Hunter has been left reeling after suffering an "incomprehensible" family tragedy.

The 72-year-old TV star and his wife Francie Chapman are in mourning after Gregory Zecca - Francie's 38-year-old son from a previous relationship - allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old son Anthony in a tragic accident at a property in Naples, Florida on Saturday (19.07.25).

A statement from Dog - real name Duane Chapman - and Francie was given to TMZ.com and it read: "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

TMZ.com reports no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and investigations are ongoing.

Duane - who has 13 children from previous relationships - got together with and Francie in 2020 after they both suffered the loss of a spouse.

The TV star lost his wife of 13 years Beth in 2019 after a battle with cancer while Francie's husband Bob Frane died in 2018.

Francie previously told Entertainment Tonight the pair bonded over their shared grief which helped bring them together as a couple.

She explained: "We understood the pain that the other one was feeling, and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up.

"We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way."

The pair went on to marry in 2021, but Francie insisted they will never forget their lost loved ones. She added: "We're both still grieving. We're never going to leave Bob and Beth behind [or] forget about them.

"They'll always be a part of us. We thought we were going to spend the rest of our lives with them and that's not what happened and we were dealt a really hard hand. Both of us had a decision to make – are we going to rise up from the ashes and get back to life and what Beth and Bob would have wanted from us?"