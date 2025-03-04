Doja Cat suffered from "nerves" during her performance at the Oscars.

Doja Cat suffered from 'nerves' during her performance at the Oscars

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - took to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25) evening to give a rendition of 007 classic 'Diamonds Are Forever' but admitted that even though she hit some "flat" notes, she is still "glad" that she did it.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f***for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b**** hit some flats.

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker concluded her post by calling the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event a "blessing" and insisted that she ultimately "feels amazing" about how it all went.

She added: "I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye."

In a follow-up message posted into the comments section, the Grammy Award-winning star paid tribute to her fellow performers as she applauded all of their work.

She said: "Also ALL the girls chewed down last night God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone."

Towards the end of last year, Doja took to X share the names of 13 songs for her follow-up al#bum to 2023’s ‘Scarlet' - before deleting the post.

She highlighted five of the songs - 'Cards’, ‘Acts Of Service’, ‘Make It Up’, ‘Did I Lie’ and ‘Crack’ - as her "favourite".

Doja later noted: "Songs are in no particular order. Starred my favorites. (sic)”