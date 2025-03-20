Dolly Parton was honoured with two emotional musical tributes at 'Opry 100: A Live Celebration'.

Dolly Parton was honoured with two musical tributes at Opry 100

The country music event celebrating the genre's most iconic stage - the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, USA - took place on Wednesday (19.03.25), with Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and the Opry’s 60-member choir joined forces to perform one of the 79-year-old star's most beloved tracks, 'I Will Always Love You.'

Speaking on the stage before the heartfelt performance - which comes shortly after the passing of Dolly's husband Carl Dean - Reba said: "Everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers.

"And you gotta know, we will always love you."

'What He Didn't Do' singer Carly Pearce paid tribute to her hero Dolly earlier in the evening when she performed a rendition of the 1973 classic 'Jolene'.

The Grammy award-winning artist told the crowd: “Dolly Parton is my hero, and it means so much to me that she invited me to join the Opry. "Dolly, I just want you to know that my heart goes out to you and your family, and it is my great honor to sing my favorite Dolly song tonight.”

The Queen of Country Music was not present at the 100th-anniversary celebration event, but she did record a message that was played inside the Grand Ole Opry venue.

The '9 to 5' songstress said: "Well hello, and I am Dolly Parton, and I am a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, and I am so sorry that I can’t be there with everybody in person, but of course you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you.”

Carl died on Monday, March 3, aged 82, and Dolly has said she is "doing better" than she thought she would.

Speaking to Knox News about how she is coping with life without her long-term partner, the star shared: "I'm doing better than I thought I would.

"I've been with him 60 years.

"So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done.

"But I'll keep him always close."