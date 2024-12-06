Dolly Parton has issued an open casting call for her upcoming Broadway musical.

The 78-year-old country legend is looking for people to portray her "at different stages of her incredible life" in 'Dolly: An Original Musical' - for which she is co-writing the book, penning the music and producing - as well as to join the cast in other roles.

She said in a video shared to YouTube: “I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!

“This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.

"Now, we’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you’re an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something.”

People are asked to submit their auditions to DollyMusical.com and to also share them online along with the hashtag #SearchForDolly as the '9 to 5' hitmaker said she doesn't want to "miss 'em".

A few finalists will then be selected to audition in person with the casting director.

Dolly announced the musical - which was originally set to be called 'Hello, I'm Dolly' after her 1967 debut studio album of the same name - at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

She later said in a statement: “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favourites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

The musical will also be produced by Adam Speers for ATG Production and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises.

Adam said in a statement: “I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical '9 to 5' for London’s West End.

" I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over.

"As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

Maria S. Schlatter is co-writing the book and Bartlett Sher is set to direct.