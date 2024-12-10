Dolly Parton is aware that she has fans on "both sides" of the political spectrum.

The 78-year-old country music legend has kept quiet about her own views throughout her decades-long career but when asked who she would invite to Christmas dinner, she admitted that only those who refuse to talk about politics would get a seat at her table.

She told Best magazine: "Only invite people who are compatible. The easy-going ones, who don’t want to talk about all that politicking. I have a lot of fans on both sides – Republican, Democrat and straight down the middle. They can’t have Christmas dinner together because they’re having a fight at the table.

But when it comes to Christmas, the former 'Hannah Montana' star doesn't believe that the spirit of the whole holiday should be restricted to just December 25 and admitted that it can come any time throughout the calendar year.

"You just throw yourself into the spirit and it can happen any time of year."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker - who hails from red state Tennessee - admitted before the most recent election, which was won by Republican Donald Trump, that she "hates" to talk about politics because of how it could potentially alienate half of her audience.

Asked why she's avoided politics for so many years, Dolly told the Guardian newspaper: "Because you’re going to lose half your audience.

"Even within my own family, especially the last few years since Trump and Biden, all that, it’s like we can’t even go to a family dinner any more. Especially if people are drinking - they get in a damn fight at the table."