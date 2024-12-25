Dolly Parton is “ready for a diet” by January.

Dolly Parton will enjoy her food over Christmas

The 78-year-old singer adores spending the holiday season with her loved ones and while they spend most of December feasting, she’s ready to stop overindulging by the end of the period.

She told Closer magazine: “We all start eating around Thanksgiving and we eat until the first of January, and that’s when we all go on our diets. You know how that goes?

“So you think, ‘Well, I’m not going to even think about dieting now. I’m just going to eat everything I want to.’

“You stretch your clothes out! But you’re ready for a diet after the first of the year.”

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker – who is married to Carl Dean - goes “all-out” for Christmas with her extended family.

She said: “I go all-out for Christmas. My family call me Granny Claus, Dolly Claus, or Gigi Claus, it just depends on the different generations.

“I’ve been doing that since I had my younger brothers and sisters.

“They’ve now got children and now their children have children, so I’ve just been at it for years. Christmas is a big thing for us.

“We all sing Christmas songs around the piano – all the traditional ones like ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and ‘Silent Night’

“But then we’ve got to have ‘Rudolph’ and all of the fun things, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, all of that.”

And when it comes to their Christmas Day meal, Dolly serves up something for everyone on 25 December, with the food accompanied by her own range of wines.

She said: “We have turkey and ham, black eyed peas and cornbread dressing, and then we have lots of mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and that sort of thing.

“My wine is great because it goes with different things.

“And if you like good food and good wine, I think it all goes together just like fashion.

“We really are big on having lots of great things for all the holidays.”