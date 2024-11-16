Dolly Parton “doesn’t understand” why not all celebrities use their wealth to help others.

Dolly Parton believes in helping others

The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker is worth an estimated $505 million and over the years has donated millions of dollars to support victims of natural disasters and other good causes, including a $1 million investment into COVID-19 research, and she believes it would be “selfish” of her not to give back.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine:” It’s my opinion that if you’ve been blessed and you’re in a position to help and you see that there’s a need, you should do it.

“Otherwise you just feel selfish, you just take and take and take, and it’s all about me.

“It makes me feel good to be able to give back and to share and to be able to do stuff.

“When you get up to a certain place as a celebrity, and get in a certain wealth bracket, there’s so much you can do.

“I don’t understand why so many people who make so much money don’t spread that wealth around.

“I’ve been blessed enough to be in a position to help.”

The 78-year-old singer called for people to be “better to one another” and spread kindness in a bid to make the world a nicer place.

She said: “I just think that people need to be better to each other.

“I cannot get it into my head and through my heart why people can’t be nicer and better to one another.

“We’re supposed to love one another and love our neighbour as ourselves, but that seems to be such a hard thing to do.

“Yet it doesn’t take that much time to be kind.

“If you’re kind to people, they usually feel bad about not being kind to somebody else.

“That’s how you spread anything, whether it’s for good or bad. So why not spread kindness?

“People are spreading way too much of the other stuff these days.”