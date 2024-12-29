Kiefer Sutherland believes Donald Sutherland had "superhuman skill as an actor".

Donald Sutherland passed away in June

The acclaimed movie star passed away in June, aged 88, and Kiefer has admitted to feeling very proud of his dad and everything that he achieved during his career.

The 58-year-old actor said on 'Lives Well Lived': "His love and his humour and his kindness were huge.

"He had, I think, superhuman skill as an actor and it's wonderful to have it.

"I'm very lucky as a son, you know, to be able to throw on a film and, you know, get to see my dad."

Despite this, it took Keifer years to realise that his dad was a "special and great" actor.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the hit drama series '24' - confessed: "When I see his work, it's just astounding."

Kiefer previously acknowledged that his dad's success has "helped" him in his own acting career.

The movie star told The Times newspaper: "Me and my dad really got to know each other after I left home at 15.

"My parents split when I was three and my mum, sister and I moved to Canada, so I didn’t live with my dad. I would see him at Christmas and for a couple of weeks in the summer. I certainly did see him, but it was really relegated to around holidays.

"I have to believe that having the same surname as my dad has helped me at times. There must have been moments where people who were friendly with my dad leant towards helping me.

"But I know of two specific instances where someone was not friendly with my dad and I sat in the office for four hours and never got the meeting."