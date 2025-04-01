American President Donald Trump approves of his ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump's romance with Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump approves of Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' relationship

The Commander-in-Chief is "very happy" for the pair - who announced their relationship via Instagram on March 23.

Speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office about Vanessa - who was married to his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until 2018 - and the 82-time PGA Tour champion, he said: "I love Tiger and I love Vanessa.

"He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.

"He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good.' I'm very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have five children together - daughters Kai, 17, and Chloe, as well as sons Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan, 14 and Spencer, 13.

And the 78-year-old Republican Party politician was "very sad" when the pair broke up in 2018.

He added: "Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship.

"They have incredible children, five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right?

"And, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they're both great."

Tiger, who has two children with his ex-model and nanny wife Elin Nordegren - son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17 - confirmed the romance between him and Vanessa on Instagram on March 23.

The couple was beaming with happiness as they posed in front of a white wall that had green shrubs growing on it.

He captioned the post with: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!

"We look forward to our journey through life together.

"At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Bettina Anderson - who is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Vanessa's ex-husband - wrote: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both."

Rapper Snoop Dogg joked: "Check ya d m."