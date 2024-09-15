Donald Trump has declared he despises Taylor Swift.

The US presidential runner, 78, hit out at the ‘Shake it Off’ singer, 34, in yet another of his furious posts on his social media platform Truth Social five days after the performer announced in a long Instagram post she would be voting for his Democrat White House race rival Kamala Harris, 59, in America’s November election.

Donald raged online on Sunday (15.09.24) in an all-capitalised message: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Along with announcing online she was supporting Kamala as US president, Taylor urged her millions of ‘Swiftie’ fans to research the election and register to vote.

She included with her Kamala-backing message a link to vote.gov to help them start to study up on politics.

Donald lashed out at Taylor after saying he had “no idea” what his reaction was to the singer’s message supporting Kamala after the pair of rivals last week faced off in a TV debate.

Taylor’s Instagram message drove more than 400,000 visitors to the vote.gov site in under a day.

She said: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and (her vice president nominee) Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most… as a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Taylor also used her note to blast images generated by artificial intelligence that were reportedly shared by Donald on Truth Social that had suggested she was endorsing him for president.

She said: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In a dig at Donald’s running mate JD Vance, 40, and his infamous jibe at women who didn’t have children, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”