Donald Trump has suggested that Taylor Swift will lose fans after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Donald Trump has spoken out after Taylor Swift voiced her support for Kamala Harris

The 78-year-old Republican is hoping to win his place in The White House again in the November election but after pop megastar Taylor, 34, endorsed his Democrat rival Kamala in the run-up to voting season, insisted that she "couldn't possibly" have supported former candidate Joe Biden but will "pay a price" for her opinions within the marketplace.

Speaking during a phone-in to 'Fox and Friends', he said: "I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn't possibly endorse Biden.

"You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse it.

"But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Taylor is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but the businessman insisted that he much prefers Brittany Mahomes, 29, whose husband Patrick Mahomes plays as quarterback for the same team and aligns more with his beliefs.

He added: "But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany's great Brittany got a lot of news last week. She's a big she's a big MAGA fan. That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift, right?"

His comments come just hours after Taylor weighed in on the election following the Trump vs Harris debate that took place on Tuesday (10.09.24) night, where she encouraged her fans to do their research and vote as they see fit but made her support for the Democrats crystal clear.

She wrote on Instagram: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

She went on to comment on the use of AI technology to mock up fake images showing her endorsing Trump, which he shared on his own social media accounts.

Taylor wrote: "Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!

"I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

She signed the note: "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady."