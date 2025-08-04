Donald Trump has hailed Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advertising campaign.

The US President has lavished praise on the Euphoria actress - who has been identified as a registered Republican in Florida - for featuring in the "hottest" commercial for the brand's jeans, even though it has been criticised on social media and sparked a debate about beauty standards.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'hottest' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves'. Go get 'em Sydney!"

The White House chief compared the advertisement to car manufacturer Jaguar's ill-fated rebrand last year, which he branded as a "seriously woke advertisement" and a "total disaster".

Trump, 79, also used his post to take aim at Taylor Swift - whom he clashed with previously after she endorsed his rival Kamala Harris in last year's presidential election - as he described her as a "woke singer".

He said: "Ever since I alerted the world as to when she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

A public database in Florida shows that Sweeney, 27, was registered as a Republican voter in the state last June - with the matter being discovered by a YouTuber who came across it as she put together a profile of The White Lotus star.

American Eagle defended the actress last week after the campaign's tagline 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' was criticised because the phrase "great genes" is associated with eugenicists - who argue that humanity can be improved genetically through selective breeding.

The company wrote in an Instagram post: "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.

"We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sydney revealed that she was "freaking out" when she was approached to star in the campaign.

She said: "I was freaking out because I was like, 'This is perfect', and I was so excited.

"When they were like, 'We want it to be a denim campaign', I was through the roof. I was like, 'This is it. This is Syd. I will be able to bring this to life. You have no idea.'"