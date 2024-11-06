Donald Trump is projected to have won the United States presidency.

Donald Trump is the next US President

The 78-year-old businessman turned politician is expected to have claimed Wisconsin to earn 276 electoral college votes, which is more than the 270 needed to win the election overall.

Trump declared victory in a speech at his watch party in Florida, saying: "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president."

The former president - who was the 45th man in the White House - is projected to be returning for another term, as reported by CBS.

He added: "This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again."

Trump also vowed to "help our country heal", insisting he would fix the borders.

During his speech, he described X owner Elon Musk as a "new star" of the Republican Party.

UFC boss Dana White appeared on stage, and insisted Trump "deserves" his victory over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

He said: "He keeps going forward. Never quits."

Politicians around the world have spoken out to congratulate Trump on hist victory, including the UK's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: "I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban added: "The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted he is "ready to work together" with Trump for a second time, after his initial spell in the White House from 2016 to 2020.

And Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky congratulated Trump, praising his dedication to "peace through strength" as he insisted that commitment will "bring a just peace in Ukraine closer".