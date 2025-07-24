Donald Trump and wrestlers Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have added to the flood of tributes to Hulk Hogan – as a frantic 911 call ahead of the WWE hero’s death was released.

Hulk, born Terry Gene Bollea, died at the age of 71 on Thursday (24.07.25) morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, with emergency services called to the scene before the wrestler was later pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

News of Hogan’s death has prompted tributes from across the world of entertainment and sport, with the WWE legend, whose career spanned more than four decades, remembered for his charisma both inside and outside the ring.

Donald Trump – whose run for re-election as US president was supported by Hulk in the final year of his life – said on his Truth Social platform: “"We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster’.

“Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way – strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

Trump also recalled Hulk’s support on the 2024 presidential campaign trial, saying he gave an “absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention”.

Trump, 79, added: “He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.

“To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Former WWE CEO Vince added in a rare statement: “The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world.

“He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.

“His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the consummate performer.

“He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.

“He leaves us with one of his favourite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers’.

“Today, we pray for him.”

The Undertaker, 60, said on X: “The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable, and for that, I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

Sylvester Stallone, Ric Flair and Donald Trump Jr are among the other famous faces who have led tributes to Hulk.

They come as a frantic 911 call ahead of Hulk’s death was released.

Emergency crews were called to his home on Thursday.

In the call first obtained by TMZ, an operator can be heard saying on the line that the emergency was for a “cardiac arrest”.

Police said in a press conference no foul play was suspected in his death but an official cause of his passing is still to be confirmed.