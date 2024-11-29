Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy twerked while basting their Thanksgiving turkey.

The former New Kids on the Block singer-turned-actor, 55, has been married to actress Jenny McCarthy, 52, since 2014 and the pair – who have two children each from previous relationships – showed off their zany holiday ritual in an Instagram video.

It showed Jenny crouching over the oven as she basted their bird without any help – with Donnie then coming over and saying: "Stop trying to sneak and baste without us! You’re always try to baste without us!”

He then sang as they twerked and he playfully smacked Jenny’s behind: “Baste, baste, baste! Everybody gotta baste! Drop it low and baste! Shake you’re a** and baste!”

The couple captioned the post: “The basting continues! Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! Sending love and light to all. (Praying hands, red heart, turkey and turkey drumstick emojis.)”

Their holiday fun came nearly three months after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August.

Donnie recently revealed one of the secrets to the longevity of their relationship was sleeping together on FaceTime when they were kept apart by work.

He said on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ about how he and Jenny stay as close as possible even when they aren’t at home: “I’m away most of the year working.

“She goes away to LA and films ‘The Masked Singer’.

“I go to New York and film ‘Blue Bloods’ – we live in Illinois.”

“But we now luxury of being able to sleep together when we’re apart. So whoever’s going to sleep first just calls the other one.”

He stressed their marathon FaceTime sleepovers don’t stem from insecurity about what each other are doing, but from the fact they “love to do it”.

Donnie added: “It’s like, ‘Why not?’ Right? We’re going to miss each other, why wake up saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning.’

“I tell her, ‘If you wake up at three in the morning and can’t sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I’ll wake up and hang out with you for a while.’”