Michelle Dockery is pregnant.

The 43-year-old actress and her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge are expecting their first child together.

Michelle proudly showed off her growing baby bump at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London on Wednesday (03.09.25).

The actress - who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama series - wore a blue, off-the-shoulder gown to the premiere in the UK capital.

Michelle posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her husband, as she revealed they're expecting a baby together.

The loved-up couple began dating back in 2019, and they actually tied the knot in London in September 2023.

Michelle walked down the aisle wearing a white satin Emilia Wickstead gown and holding a £995 clutch bag by Aspinal of London, while the groom wore a suit by Etro.

Other guests at the bash included fellow Downton stars Lesley Nicol, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech and Jim Carter, as well as the show's creator Julian Fellowes.

Michelle and Jasper - who is the brother of actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge - met through mutual friends in 2019 and announced their engagement in January 2022 by placing a notice in The Times newspaper.

The notice read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

The actress was previously engaged to publicist John Dineen, but she was left heartbroken when he died in 2015 at the age of 34 after contracting a rare form of cancer.

Two years after his death, Michelle opened up about the tragedy in an interview with the Guardian newspaper - declaring she thought of herself as a "widow".

She explained: "We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow ... That’s the first time I’ve said that, and it’s a bit of a relief to say so."

Michelle added of her loss: "I wouldn’t expect [anyone] to [understand]. I spent more time in hospitals that year than some people do in a lifetime. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone or expect them to know ... You see things differently."