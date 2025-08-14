Lorna Raver has died aged 81.

The Drag Me To Hell actress - who played Mrs. Ganush in the iconic 2009 horror film - passed away on May 12, 2025, but her death has only just been confirmed in SAG-AFTRA's Summer 2025 magazine's In Memoriam section.

Her talent agent Michael Greene has added in a statement to the Daily Mail newspaper: "She will go to Heaven! Not dragged to Hell. She was an incredible lady and artist.

"A true Chameleon - was the complete opposite of this character in real life. OMG. This role was the height of her career!!! What a Beautiful Lady. Know you’ll give her the Best New Life in Heaven.

"It was between Lorna Raver and Anna Berger for the role our other beautiful client.

"Anna was too fragile to fly around in a harness flying around and Lorna was able to fly and will be flying with the angels in Heaven!"

Raver previously admitted she wasn't a horror fan before taking on her most memorable role.

She told Dread Central: "Originally I only read the bank scene, which seemed ordinary enough.

"Then, when I finally got the full script, I realised just how over the top most of the movie was."

And although she was aware of filmmaker Sam Raimi's work in other films, it was a shock finding out what the project involved.

She's quoted in Jason Norman's 2014 book Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors as saying: "I was so ignorant of the whole horror genre that I had never even heard of the Evil Dead [movies].

“I was definitely interested in doing it because of Sam Raimi, but I was not fully aware of exactly what I was getting into until it happened.”

Early in her career, Raver landed roles in the likes of Opportunity Knocks and The Young and the Restless, while she appeared in countless shows over the years.

As well as portraying judges in Ally McBeal and Boston Legal, she also earned credits in everything from ER, Saved By The Bell: The New Class and NYPD Blue to Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy and Charmed.

Raver - who retired from acting in 2014 - once admitted she unexpectedly fell into the art form as a career.

She said in 2011: “I can’t say exactly why I wanted to become an actor – the yen was just always there.

“It was only after I became an actor that I learned what I love about it.

"I love the chance to live multiple lives and I’m stimulated by the work of developing the discipline, skill and openness one needs in order to inhabit those other lives.”