Drake has admitted he went "too hard" using Facetune on a viral shirtless selfie.

Drake's viral selfie (c) Instagram

The 38-year-old rapper sparked speculation he had undergone abdominal etching - a type of liposuction which makes the stomach muscles look more defined - after sharing a topless photo back in June, and while he's denied having cosmetic surgery, he admitted the image wasn't entirely natural.

While a guest on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, the host noted: "People think you got a procedure done."

Drake insisted that while he did not have a "procedure done", he was sure ab surgery "was a thing".

Bobbi quickly asked: “Why do you know that?”

Drake replied: “Because people do it all the time.

"People also say I got a BBL. They call me BBL Drizzy. I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in. Did it?”

Bobbi admitted she didn't "look" at Drake's body when he arrived to film the podcast.

He concluded: “So then, like, if it didn’t stand out to you."

Turning his attention back to the infamous selfie, the God's Plan hitmaker admitted he had digitally altered the photo.

He said: “I’d come from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic, maybe I went on Facetune and, like, put details up. Just being honest. Maybe I, like, heightened the saturation. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”

Drake's comments came just weeks after Big Sean also denied having had surgery to enhance his abs.

The 37-year-old rapper was the subject of a video from fitness influencer Blake Sanburg - who posts under the handle @thenutritionnarc - in which his physique was analysed to determine if he has undergone surgery to boost his body.

In Blake's video, which featured several photos and clips of Sean, he noted the Mercy hitmaker has "extremely defined abs" that appear to be "sitting on top of a bubble gut.”

He also referenced a photo of the rapper from 10 years ago and ultimately concluded that Sean had either received ab etching or taken steroids, though also felt he has "very interesting genetics."

Sean then responded directly to the video in order to deny the claim.

He wrote: “Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol. I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me.

"I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when I'm outta shape lol.

“But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this s*** is getting way outta hand [cry laughing emoji] (sic)"

He then later added two more comments, "So just to be clear" and "No nothing."

In a follow-up video, Blake revealed Sean had also messaged him directly and shared a photo of what he'd written.

The rapper had messaged: “I commented on your video, this s*** is funny cause thats the way i was made. i just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro.

“So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though. Cant believe i have to explain myself.(sic)”