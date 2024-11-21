Drake Bell "instantly regretted" revealing he was a victim of abuse before realising it was helping other people.

The former 'Drake and Josh' actor came forward earlier this year to confirm he was the then-unnamed minor involved in a 2003 sexual assault case against former Nickelodeon dialect coach Brian Peck, and his revelations about "extensive and brutal" abuse were part of the 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' documentary.

Before being unveiled on'The Masked Singer' on Wednesday (20.11.24), the 38-year-old star - dressed as Ice King - said: "Miley [Cyrus] and I actually have a lot in common.

"We both know the media can be totally uncool. And this year, I've been part of a firestorm of press.

"I finally felt ready to tell my truth to the world, and so I did. And then instantly regretted it."

Drake - who covered Miley's hit 'Midnight Sky' on the show - was apprehensive about sharing his experience publicly.

He added: "The night it was released, I was a total disaster. Frozen.

"But once I saw how many people could relate, I felt the weight lift off my shoulders. My story is out there."

In Ice King's teaser video, he thanked those who have supported him.

He continued: "I've worked hard to put that chapter behind me, which is what I wanted most.

"And for those of you who do stand with me, thank you. Because your support makes me feel like the sky's the limit."

After he was unmasked on the show, the former child star admitted it was "a pleasure" to be performing on stage after everything he's been through.

He said: "It's been a long road and really difficult, but to come here and do something like this and see the support and put smiles back on people's faces, this is why we're entertainers... It's just a pleasure to be able to be back on stage."