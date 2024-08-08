Drake has finally confirmed his 2016 song 'Too Good' was inspired by his ex-girlfriend Serena Williams.

The 37-year-old rapper was previously romantically linked to the tennis superstar from around 2010 to 2015, and he has now told how his and Rihanna's 2016 tune is about him and the 42-year-old star.

Drake has released some archival footage, and in one video he is seen chatting to his mother Sandi Graham in a recording studio, when he confirms 'Too Good' is about Serena.

When Sandi asks Drake about referring to his past romances in tunes, he said: "I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena."

Sandi replied: "I gathered that."

Drake insisted to his mother that Serena wouldn't "hate" him for the song - which is about being "too good" for a lover - because it was "light-hearted".

He said: "When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them so I know what kind of song to make.

"If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like, OK?

"I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s light-hearted."

Drake's mother then reminded her son that Serena is "seeing someone else", to which he jokingly said: "I don't know, mom."

Sandi's reference is likely to be a nod to Serena's now-husband Alexis Ohanian.

She started dating the 41-year-old entrepreneur in 2015, and they married in 2017.

The couple have daughters Olympia, six, and Adira, 11 months, together.

Drake was previously a regular at Serena's tennis matches, and in 2011, he tweeted her: "@SerenaWilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat….. during our match this weekend."